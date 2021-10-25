Bond Modified For Wixom Man Charged In Capitol Riot

October 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Wixom man accused of striking police with a hockey stick during the U.S. Capitol riot has had his bond modified allowing him to leave his home.



30-year-old Michael Foy had been jailed without bond in Washington, D.C. after his arrest in the weeks following the January 6th attack on the Capitol. In late June, an order was approved granting him home incarceration while he awaited trial. However, on Friday that was modified to home detention, allowing Foy to leave home to attend religious services and go on pre-scheduled job interviews.



Prosecutors have described Foy, a former Marine, as was one of the most violent protesters that day, striking police at least 10 times. Foy is charged with eight crimes, including assault, civil disorder and obstructing Congress. Prosecutors say Foy spurred on the crowd that day to attack police and that arguments that his bond should be further modified, were “wholly inadequate and lack any merit”.



Foy’s federal Public Defender noted that he has not incurred a single violation while under home incarceration and that his probation officer “reports that Mr. Foy has been in complete compliance and has been doing “very, very well.”



The order modifying his bond noted that further alterations were likely if Foy were to obtain employment. Meanwhile, a status conference in the case is set for January 5th, one day prior to the one-year anniversary of the insurrection attempt. If convicted on the charges, Foy faces up to 20 years in prison.