Bond Denied For Man Charged With Impersonating Cop

February 19, 2020

A man who posed as a police officer and pulled over a woman in Livingston County will remain behind bars for the time being.



42-year-old Michael Joseph Snyder of Northfield Township was charged in December with false impersonation of a police officer or employee of the United States following an October 27th incident on I-96 in Livingston County. A woman says she was pulled over by Snyder after she passed his 2015 Ford F-250 truck, but was immediately suspicious after Snyder started swearing at her. She also noticed that his truck had Texas license plates. When she questioned him, she says Snyder claimed to be a federal agent. She drove off after telling Snyder she didn’t believe him, but then followed the truck onto US-23 until it exited at M-36.



Snyder was later arrested at his home in Northfield Township where illegally installed red and blue flashing lights were found on his truck. Authorities also discovered a large assortment of tactical gear and weapons inside his home. Snyder told police he owns an online retail company that sells police tactical gear, but further investigation indicated Snyder has been accused of impersonating a police officer in previous incidents in Ann Arbor and Texas.



He had requested bond, a move the government opposed, classifying him as a flight risk. The judge agreed, ruling there was “clear and convincing evidence” Snyder’s appearance could not be reasonably guaranteed and that his release would pose a serious danger to the community. His trial was originally set for February 11th, but has been moved back to April 14th while negotiations over a possible plea deal continue. (JK)