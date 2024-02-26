Bomb Threat Forces Early Dismissal at Oxford High School

February 26, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Oxford High School was dismissed early Monday, after being placed on "secure protocol" due to an alleged bomb threat emailed to the district.



School officials said the focus of the threat was "outside of the building" in the parking lot.



Here is the full message that was sent out by the school:



At 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, Oxford High School went into a secure protocol due to a threat that has been made from outside of the building. Students and employees are safe and have been asked to stay inside until further notice. Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has informed us no one will be able to enter or exit Oxford High School or the parking lot at this time. We are working with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this matter.



The focus of the threat is outside of the building in the parking lot. Police are on site, and they are investigating cars in Oxford High School’s parking lots. Additional information will be communicated to you as soon as it becomes available. Please help us cooperate with the investigation. You are asked to avoid this area until further notice. Traffic in and out of the area is restricted.



As a reminder, we have numerous safety layers in place, such as weapons detection systems that operate 24/7, an armed security force, a weapons detection dog, and visitor management system to safeguard the school.



Safety is a top priority. We appreciate the quick reporting and continue to encourage our school community to report school safety concerns in a timely manner to law enforcement and school administration.