GM Restarts Production Of Chevy Bolt

April 5, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





For the first time in almost seven months, the assembly line which cranks out the Chevy Bolt EV & EVU is rolling again at the Orion Plant.



General Motors froze production back in August 2021 when the automaker issued a recall of more than 141,000 Bolts for a battery fire risk.



GM has confirmed 18 battery fires in Bolts globally and continues to replace battery modules.



LG Electronics, who supplies the batteries, has agreed to pay $1.9 billion of the estimated $2 billion to fix the defective parts.