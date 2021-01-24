Bollin To Chair House Elections Committee

January 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will be leading a committee in Lansing that focuses on elections.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township has been appointed Chairwoman of the House Elections and Ethics Committee by Speaker Jason Wentworth this week. The committee focuses on election reforms and ethics, which have been noted as top priorities of the 101st state legislature. Bollin comes to the position with 16 years of experience as Brighton Township’s clerk, running their elections in her time there.



She said in a release that they have learned a lot over the past few months about the election system and areas that can be improved. She said, moving forward, they must take action to restore the public’s trust and find solutions that help future elections run more smoothly.



In addition to chairing that committee, also this week she was named to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, as vice chair of the General Government Subcommittee, and as a member of the Health and Human Services and Joint Capital Outlay subcommittees. Within there, she will work on the state budget, which she says remains a priority. Bollin said that as they continue to address the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, that it remains critically important that they continue their work to make government more efficient and prioritize smart spending. This, she says, ensures that Michigan residents continue to have access to the services they rely on every day.