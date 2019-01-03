Newly Elected & Returning Lawmakers To Be Sworn In Friday

January 3, 2019

Livingston County’s newest lawmaker and returning legislators will be sworn in this week.



Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will be sworn-in Friday as state representative for the 42nd District. Bollin served as the longtime Brighton Township clerk prior to being elected in November to represent the people of the 42nd District. The district covers the southeast portion of Livingston County and includes Brighton, Genoa, Green Oak, Hamburg, and Putnam Townships and the City of Brighton. Friday’s ceremony will be held at the John E. LaBelle Public Safety Complex at 1911 Tooley Road in Howell Township from 5:30-7:30pm. A light reception will follow. In addition to Bollin, Lana Theis will be sworn-in as state senator for the 22nd District, and Hank Vaupel will be sworn-in for his third and final term as the 47th District state representative.



The swearing-in ceremony is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. Those with questions or looking to RSVP can contact Ann Bollin at (517) 373-1784 or annbollin@house.mi.gov. (JM)