Rep. Bollin Supports Opioid Opt-Out Plan

December 3, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is supporting a plan to give patients the choice of opting out of an addictive medication.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, this week, voted to approve measures that make sure patients at health care facilities are offered an opportunity to avoid being offered, prescribed, or administered opioids.



House Bills 5261 to 5264 require health care providers and insurers to make non-opioid directive forms available upon plan enrollment. These forms serve to not only allow patients to make their own medical decisions, but also bring awareness to alternative options.



Bollin said, in a release, that it is heartbreaking that so many families in the local community have been impacted by the opioid crisis. She continued, saying that “For people struggling with addiction and those in recovery, it’s crucial that they are presented with other pain management options and given the opportunity to opt-out of opioids.”



The opt-out plan was approved with bipartisan support and now advances to the Senate for further consideration.