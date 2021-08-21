Bollin Says House-Passed Bills Protect Election Integrity

August 21, 2021

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





State Representative Ann Bollin has helped to advance legislation that seeks to enhance voting security measures, but that has also drawn criticism from Democrats who say it is a solution in search of a problem.



The Brighton Township Republican chairs the House Elections and Ethics Committee and voted with the GOP majority to pass three bills this week she feels will help “ensure free, fair and reliable elections in Michigan.”



House Bill 4838 would prohibit voting machines and electronic poll books from being connected to the internet from the time polls open until votes from the precinct are tabulated. Bollin says it will help lessen the chances of potential hacking or efforts to change vote counts.



Democrats counter that electronic poll books aren’t connected to the internet at any time during an election already and the bill unnecessarily casts doubt on Michigan’s election process.



House Bill 4837 would clarify that election officials are prohibited from allowing outside organizations and advocacy groups access to the qualified voter file, which is the official database for Michigan’s voter registration records. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said the bill essentially codifies several practices that were already in use.



Finally, House Bill 4840 would make sure that election records are kept for a uniform, consistent time period by municipalities across the state. Under this bill, ballots for state and federal elections would be kept for 22 months. Currently, they can be destroyed after 30 days.



In a press release, Bollin said she is listening to the people and drawing from her experience as Brighton Township’s clerk “to make common-sense changes like these to strengthen our elections.” She said that “clearly defining established best practices in statute will advance democracy, instill voter confidence and protect the vote.”



The measures, which also drew some Democratic votes, now advance to the Senate for consideration.