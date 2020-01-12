Bollin Raises Awareness, Wants Solutions To End Human Trafficking

January 12, 2020

A local leader is helping to draw attention to the issue of human trafficking in Michigan.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently participated in a joint committee of the House Health Policy Committee and the House Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services to bring awareness to human trafficking in Michigan.



Human trafficking is one of the fastest-growing crimes in the world, second only to drug trafficking as the most profitable form of crime, according to the U.S. Department of State. Approximately $87 million is made per day from sex trafficking transactions.



Delivering testimony before the committee was human trafficking survivor Ruth Rondon and Kelly Carter, executive director of the Michigan Human Trafficking Commission. Bollin says her heart breaks for those who have been trapped in the industry, and is thankful to those who have summoned the strength to share their stories. She says she is “eager to get to work on finding solutions to eradicate the heinous act of human trafficking”.



Bollin supported House Resolution 210 on Wednesday, declaring January 11th, 2020 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in the state of Michigan.