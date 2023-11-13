Bollin Supports Financial Disclosure Requirements

November 13, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





New Senate Bills are being adopted that will bring into Michigan law what voters passed in November of 2022 with that election’s “Proposal 1.”



Senate Bills 613 – 616 will require the governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general and others to disclose financial information every year.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently voted in support of the plan to subject Michigan’s state-level elected officials to financial disclosure requirements. She says, “The Legislature is under obligation to adopt these requirements pursuant to the passage of Proposal 22-1.”



Bollin adds that she voted yes, but says, “it’s crucial to understand that our work is far from over. The legislation meets the requirements of Proposal 1, but I don’t believe it reflects the intent of the people.”



Bollin says she will continue advocating for legislation she has co-sponsored to strengthen ethics requirements. Ethics reform has long been a priority for the State representative.