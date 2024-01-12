Rep. Bollin Extends Perfect Attendance Record In 2023

January 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has completed her fifth consecutive year in office with perfect attendance.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township took part in all 586 roll call votes held in the Michigan House in 2023.



Bollin said “Perfect attendance is something I always strive for, because it’s my duty to ensure the voices of the people I represent are heard in every decision that is made”.



Bollin was first elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2018. She represents the 49th House District, which spans portions of Livingston and western Oakland counties. It includes the Cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom, and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon Townships.



For the 2023-2024 legislative term, Bollin is serving on the House Appropriations Committee, which handles the state budget. She serves as the Republican vice chair on the General Government Appropriations subcommittee and is also a member of the Department of Health and Human Services, and Corrections subcommittees.



The 2024 legislative session kicked off Wednesday, with the House meeting for the first time since two House Democrats were elected to other positions. The House now has 54 Republicans and 54 Democrats until after special elections are held to fill the vacant seats in April.



Bollin said “While the agenda for the year still hasn’t been set, my hope is that we’ll see greater cooperation and more of a willingness to listen to representatives from all areas of our state. The state budget process will kick off soon, and I will continue to focus on my work to eliminate fraud and abuse of tax dollars”.



Meanwhile, Bollin will host a tele-town hall event next on Tuesday, January 16th to provide a legislative update and answer questions from residents.



The event will start at 6:30pm. Those wishing to join can call toll-free at (877) 229-8493 and enter the passcode 122671 when prompted. Residents can submit questions or learn more information by calling (517) 373-7515 or emailing AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.