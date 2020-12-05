Local Lawmaker's Patient Protection Resolution Clears Committee

December 5, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A state House panel has approved a local lawmaker’s patient protection resolution.



The House Families, Children and Seniors Committee voted to approve State Representative Ann Bollin’s resolution affirming patients’ and families’ rights to make medical decisions. A press release states the resolution comes in the wake of recent restrictions due to COVID-19 that have some hospitalized patients and senior citizens in various facilities isolated, creating unprecedented circumstances where family members cannot directly interact with their loved ones and are unable to reasonably assess their status. Bollin said the resolution is an important first step when it comes to protecting those most vulnerable.



The Brighton Township Republican said the measure states what everyone intuitively understands – that it is the patient or surrogate decision maker’s right to make medical decisions in conjunction with the physician, and to give affirmative consent for the withholding or withdrawing of treatments that will directly lead to death. Bollin commented further that if notice to withdraw life-sustaining care is contested by a patient advocate or family member, care should not be withdrawn until a full and fair hearing is conducted by an impartial decision maker to protect a patient’s rights.



House Resolution 314 now moves to the full House for further consideration and adoption. A copy is attached.



Photo: Bollin (right) testifies before the House Families, Children and Seniors Committee on Wednesday. Genevieve Marnon, a representative for Right to Life of Michigan, joined Bollin in testifying.