Representative Bollin Holding Office Hours Monday

April 17, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local legislator is holding virtual coffee hours on Monday.



47th District State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will meet with residents of southeast Livingston County at 10am, Monday the 19th. She will be joined by two special guests: Brighton Board of Education Trustee John Conely and Daryl Gallant, the director of training at the Michigan Laborers’ Training and Apprenticeship Institute.



Bollin said, in a release, that this is an opportunity to give not only a legislative update, but also to engage in conversations with community leaders on the importance of STEM education and skilled trades training.



Residents may register for the event at www.tiny.url/BollinCoffeeHours. After registering, attendees will receive a confirmation email with the information needed to join the event. Anyone unable to attend may email Representative Bollin’s office at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov, or call it at (517) 373-1784.