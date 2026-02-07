Local Lawmaker Invites Residents To Upcoming Office Hours

February 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is hosting upcoming office hours events in Livingston and Oakland Counties.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will host office hours this coming Monday at two different locations.



Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. No appointments are necessary to attend.



Bollin will be available Monday, February 16, at the following times and locations:



-9 to 10am at Walled Lake City Hall, 1499 E. West Maple Road in Walled Lake.

-11am to Noon at the Coffee Beanery, 4433 Old U.S. 23 in Brighton.



Anyone unable to attend who would like to share thoughts or concerns with Bollin can contact her office at (517) 373-7515 or email AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.



Bollin represents the 49th District. It spans southeast Livingston County and southwest Oakland County including the Cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom and a portion of Novi, as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon Townships.