Rep. Bollin To Host Office Hours Monday

January 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will host office hours next week.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will host office hours on Monday at two locations in the 49th District.



Local office and coffee hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Bollin to share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. No appointments are necessary to attend.



The first session will take place from 1 to 2pm at the Walled Lake City Hall. The second will run from 3 to 4pm at the Coffee Beanery off Old US-23 in Brighton.



An event flyer is attached.