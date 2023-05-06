Bollin Recognizes Professional Municipal Clerks Week In Michigan

May 6, 2023

A local lawmaker and former clerk is among those honoring Michigan’s municipal clerks with a House resolution.



This week, Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recognized the state's vital public servants by sponsoring a resolution declaring April 30th through May 6th as Professional Municipal Clerks Week.



Throughout Michigan, municipal clerks serve their communities as election administrators, parliamentarians, record keepers, FOIA coordinators, public meeting organizers, and more.



Prior to being elected to the state legislature, Bollin served for 16 years as the Brighton Township clerk. She says the Office of the Municipal Clerk is the longest serving profession among public servants, dating back to ancient times when clerks were called upon to record meetings by memory.



Bollin said every day, clerks are called upon to serve in an incredibly diverse role and offer guidance with a neutral and impartial approach. She added that clerks wear many hats and come equipped with the highest levels of integrity and great resiliency – ready and willing to get the job done.



A link to the resolution is provided.