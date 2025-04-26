Michigan House Approves Rep. Bollin’s Plan To Crack Down On Fentanyl Crisis

April 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan House has approved a local lawmaker’s plan to crack down on the fentanyl crisis.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township this week led the Michigan House in approving a plan to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and protect Michigan families from the opioid epidemic.



House Bills 4255-4256 were introduced by Bollin and Republican Representative Sarah Lightner of Springport. Both were approved by the House with what was said to be broad bi-partisan support.



Bollin commented “The devastation caused by fentanyl doesn’t discriminate — it’s tearing apart families in every part of our state. This plan is about standing together to say enough is enough. We are not going to let traffickers continue to poison our kids and walk away with a slap on the wrist.”



House Bills 4255-4256 establish new mandatory minimum sentences for manufacturing, creating, or delivering fentanyl, heroin, carfentanil, and their derivatives.



Convicted drug traffickers would face 30 years to life in prison for more than 1,000 grams; 15 to 40 years in prison for 450 to 1,000 grams; 10 to 25 years in prison for 50 to 450 grams; and 5 to 20 years in prison for less than 50 grams.



Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 convicted of delivering any amount of fentanyl to a minor would receive a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison, up to 40 years. Further, those who sell or offer to sell a product containing heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil without disclosing its presence would face an additional 10-year felony sentence, which must be served before and in addition to any other prison time.



Bollin said these changes are necessary to ensure that fentanyl traffickers face real punishment, rather than walking away with lenient sentences while families mourn the loss of their loved ones.



Bollin added “No one should lose a loved one because they took something they didn’t know was laced with fentanyl. This plan is about protecting our kids, our families, and our communities from the heartbreak of a preventable tragedy.”



Just last month, the Livingston County Health Department reported a sudden spike in overdoses over a single weekend — including four non-fatal and two fatal cases. In 2023, Oakland County recorded 243 opioid overdose deaths and Livingston County recorded 20.



The bills now advance to the Senate for further consideration.