Local Lawmaker Backs New Protections For Michigan First Responders

June 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is backing new protections for first responders across Michigan.



State Representative Ann Bollin voted Tuesday to secure House passage of “Halo legislation” to protect first responders and prevent people from distracting, impeding, or harassing emergency personnel who are serving their communities.



Bollin said police officers and first responders are increasingly being put in danger by people who harass or interfere with them while they are doing their jobs. She voted to give law enforcement officers an additional option when people continue to harass or interfere with first responders even after they’re warned not to approach.



The Brighton Township Republican commented “Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and other first responders answer the call during some of the most chaotic and dangerous moments people experience. They must be able to focus on saving lives and protecting the public without being harassed, threatened, or physically obstructed by people who refuse to follow lawful instructions to keep their distance. This measure gives first responders another tool to maintain order in already tense situations.”



House Bills 5574-5576 would create a new state crime for approaching or harassing first responders doing their jobs after being warned to stay back.



A person would be guilty of the new crime if they, after receiving a verbal warning to stay back, choose to approach and remain within 25 feet of a professional clearly engaged in their work as a first responder. A person would also be guilty should they choose to impede or interfere with the first responder’s ability to do their job, threaten the first responder with physical harm, or harass the first responder.



Bollin added “People will continue to have the right to record emergency scenes, ask questions, and exercise their First Amendment rights. What they cannot do is interfere with emergency personnel after being warned to stay back. Protecting constitutional freedoms and protecting the men and women who rush toward danger are not mutually exclusive.”



A person found guilty of the new crime would face up to 60 days in jail or a fine not greater than $500 for a basic violation. Someone who violates the act and causes injury to the first responder would face up to two years imprisonment and a fine not greater than $2,000. Someone in violation that causes the death of an emergency responder would face up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine not greater than $7,500.



The legislation passed the House with what was described as “significant bi-partisan support” and now moves to the Senate for further consideration.