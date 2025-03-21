Bollin Introduces Plan To Crack Down On Fentanyl Crisis

March 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker has introduced a plan designed to crack down on the fentanyl crisis.



State Representative Ann Bollin says she's fighting to protect Michigan families from the devastating impact of fentanyl by introducing a plan that strengthens penalties for those who manufacture and distribute the deadly drug.



The Brighton Township Republican noted that her district — covering portions of Oakland and Livingston Counties — has been hit hard by the opioid crisis.



In 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, Oakland County recorded 232 opioid overdose deaths, while Livingston County recorded 33.



Just last weekend from March 15-17th, the Livingston County Health Department and Livingston County Community Mental Health Authority reported an alarming spike in overdoses - including four non-fatal overdoses and two fatal overdoses.



Bollin said “The fentanyl crisis is destroying families and tearing apart our communities. We’ve lost far too many lives, and we cannot allow these criminals to continue peddling poison without facing real consequences. My plan will hold dealers accountable and protect our kids from this growing epidemic.”



Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard recently called for increased penalties for fentanyl trafficking while testifying before a different House committee on the same day the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on Bollin’s plan.



Bollin’s legislation, House Bills 4255-4256, establish new mandatory minimum sentences for manufacturing, creating, or delivering fentanyl, heroin, carfentanil, and their derivatives.



Convicted drug traffickers would face 30 years to life in prison for more than 1,000 grams; 15 to 40 years in prison for 450 to 1,000 grams; 10 to 25 years in prison for 50 to 450 grams; and 5 to 20 years in prison for less than 50 grams.



Additionally, anyone over the age of 18 convicted of delivering any amount of fentanyl to a minor would receive a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison, up to 40 years. Further, those who sell or offer to sell a product containing heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil without disclosing its presence would face an additional 10-year felony sentence, which must be served before and in addition to any other prison time.



Bollin said these changes are necessary to ensure that fentanyl traffickers face real punishment - rather than walking away with lenient sentences while families mourn the loss of their loved ones. She said “No parent should have to bury their child because a dealer laced a pill with fentanyl. This crisis is taking young lives, and we must act now. We are drawing a hard line against fentanyl, and those who choose to profit off of death will pay the price.”



The bills remain under consideration in the House Judiciary Committee.