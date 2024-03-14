Bollin Testifies In Support Of Plan To Combat Fentanyl Crisis

March 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker testified this week in support of a bi-partisan plan to help save lives by cracking down on fentanyl distribution in Michigan.



State Representative Ann Bollin said statistics clearly show that fentanyl is increasingly killing people in communities. The Brighton Township Republican said “We just cannot sit back and wait. Our plan addresses the issue head on by increasing the penalties for people who are manufacturing and distributing fentanyl.”



A press release states fentanyl was attributed to more than 100,000 overdose deaths in a 12-month period and is increasingly responsible for the growing number of accidental overdoses. It was recently reported that more than 67% of drug overdoses involve fentanyl.



Bollin commented further that many people know someone whose life has been completely shattered by these horrible drugs, but said there are also many individuals who have risen out of addiction and want to keep leading a drug-free life. Bollin said prescription drug addiction and fake prescription drugs are taking their toll on Michigan families and they must do whatever they can to stop the trend – adding it’s time to increase the penalties for fentanyl distribution.



Bollin is sponsoring part of the bi-partisan plan, House Bills 5124-26, which includes a reclassification that would allow stricter sentencing recommendations for criminals convicted of producing or distributing dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl.



A felony’s classification level factors into the sentencing decision after a criminal is convicted. The legislation would increase the felony class for crimes related to delivering or manufacturing heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil. A higher classification would increase the likelihood of tougher prison sentences for illegal drug producers and dealers.



House Bills 5124-5126 remain under consideration by the House Criminal Justice Committee.