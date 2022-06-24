Local Lawmaker's Bills To Improve Elections Headed To Senate

June 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two measures sponsored by a local lawmaker aimed at improving election operations in Michigan have passed the House.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, who chairs the House Elections and Ethics Committee, sponsored the legislation. She says it helps local communities that are struggling to find suitable locations to conduct elections and establish training programs for people interested in serving as poll challengers.



Bollin, a former township clerk, said her focus continues to be on making common-sense reforms that improve the way elections operate in the future. She added she was pleased to see both measures receive widespread, bi-partisan support.



A press release says that throughout the state, many schools and churches that previously served as polling locations are no longer interested in hosting elections, and local clerks are finding it more difficult to secure enough polling places.



Currently, school buildings, fire stations, police stations and other publicly owned buildings must be used as polling locations. If it is not possible or convenient to use a publicly owned building, a township or city may opt to use a building owned by a non-profit entity.



House Bill 6071 would expand the options to include a privately owned building such as a banquet center or a recreation clubhouse, as long as the building is not owned by a candidate for office or someone who runs a political action committee. Bollin said that reform has long been a priority for Michigan’s municipal clerks. She commented that local clerks need to have a solution they can fall back on if they run into a situation where a school or a church can’t open its doors for an election.



House Bill 6124 would establish a consistent training program for people throughout the state to become credentialed poll challengers. State law does not currently have any requirements for challengers to receive training.



Bollin said challengers, like inspectors, play a very important role in the elections process. Just like clerks and election inspectors, she said it’s important for poll watchers and challengers to have proper training. Bollin added the training will ensure everyone involved in elections knows what can be challenged, whom to challenge, and how a challenge should be handled.



Both measures now advance to the Senate for further consideration.