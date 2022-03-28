Rep. Bollin Supports Plan For Cottage Food Industry

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local lawmaker is showing support for small culinary entrepreneurs.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, this week, cast votes to help Michigan’s cottage food industry expand and thrive. Bollin said, in a release from the office, that the cottage food industry provides an opportunity for people to start or explore a food business without having to establish or rent commercial kitchen space. The “cottage food industry” here applies to baked goods, jams, jellies, and other food products that do not require time and temperature controls for food safety. Bollin said that “these are the men and women who are following their dreams, selling cookies or jam at a local farmer’s market” or craft show, and that it is time to modernize state laws to support them as they work to grow their businesses.



The bill package would increase the sales cap on these operations from $25,000 to $40,000 before commercial licensing would be required. That cap could also change based on inflation. The bills would also allow for internet and mail sales of product.



Under similar legislation approved by Bollin, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development would be authorized to issue certificates of free sale for dairy products, commercial feed, and more that some countries require before importing goods.



The plans now go to the Senate for further consideration.