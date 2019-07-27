Bollin Invites Constituents For Coffee & Trail Connector Cleanup

July 27, 2019

A local lawmaker is looking to meet with constituents for a day of coffee and environmental cleanup.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township is inviting residents of the 42nd District on Monday, July 29th, for coffee hour and cleanup of the Lakeland Trail Connector. The coffee hour will be held from 4 to 5pm at Panera Bread in the Green Oak Village Place Mall. Following the coffee hour, Bollin invites anyone interested to help clean up the Lakeland Trail Connector from 5 to 6pm. Volunteers will meet in the JC Penney parking lot in the Village Place Mall. No appointment is necessary.



Bollin says hearing directly from constituents gives her the opportunity to learn more about the topics they care about the most. She notes that lawmakers are in final state budget negotiations and, as a member of the House Appropriations Committee, she wants to hear residents’ budget priorities and more.