Bollin Plan To Help Temporary Nurse's Aides Become Certified

June 25, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





State Representative Ann Bollin is spearheading a plan that will help frontline workers advance their careers.



The Brighton Township Republican has introduced the plan that will help those who stepped up as direct care workers at nursing facilities during the pandemic receive their certification. House Bill 5089 ensures that hours worked as a temporary aide over that time will count towards the 75-hour training requirement to become a certified nurse aide. It also provides for online training and an online competency evaluation.



Bollin said, in a release, that temporary nurse’s aides have worked through some of the most challenging times the profession has ever experienced and that it only seems right to recognize the on-the-job training received.



In response to the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services waived requirements that nurse’s aides must be certified to work in a nursing facility for longer than 4 months. Michigan used this waiver to bring in more than 2,000 workers to address workforce shortages.



The plan is now under consideration by the House Health Policy Committee.