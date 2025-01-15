Rep. Bollin To Chair House Appropriations Committee

January 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





State Representative Ann Bollin has been selected to chair the House Appropriations Committee for the 2024-25 legislative term.



Bollin brings years of experience and a strong record of budget oversight to the key leadership position.



The Brighton Township Republican said “I am incredibly honored that Speaker Hall has placed his trust in me to lead the Appropriations Committee. His priorities for a responsible and transparent budget process align closely with mine, and I am eager to work together to ensure our state’s resources are directed to the core, essential functions of government.”



A release states Bollin is a budget hawk who has built her legislative career around the principles of fiscal responsibility and efficiency. A strong advocate for taxpayers, she has been a vocal proponent of eliminating waste, properly funding critical services, and returning surplus revenue to Michigan families.



Bolin said “My focus has always been on respecting taxpayers and refusing to spend their money frivolously. The state budget must reflect our values by funding essential services like public safety, elections, and infrastructure. Additional revenue should be returned to the hardworking families who earned it and to whom it rightfully belongs.”



Bollin has served on the House Appropriations Committee in each of her first three terms.



In 2023-24, she served as Republican vice chair of the General Government subcommittee, and has also played a critical role in shaping budgets for Health and Human Services, Corrections, Agriculture and Rural Development, Higher Education, and Community Colleges.



Bollin’s leadership includes pushing for greater accountability in state programs, such as the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) program, through measures like annual audits and claw-back provisions for unspent funds.



Prior to serving in the Legislature, Bollin dedicated 16 years to public service as Brighton Township Clerk.



As chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Bollin said she’s committed to "leading the charge in delivering a budget that prioritizes essential services, eliminates waste, and respects the hard-earned dollars of Michigan taxpayers".



Photo: State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton Township, joins Speaker Matt Hall for a press conference Tuesday after she was announced as the new chair of the House Appropriations Committee.