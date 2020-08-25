Rep. Bollin Calls For Full, Safe Reopening Of Economy

August 25, 2020

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





Facing a nearly billion dollar deficit, one local legislator is calling for the full reopening of the economy.



The Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference met on Monday, bringing together state economists to forecast revenue projections upon which Michigan’s budget is built. In May, the Whitmer Administration and legislative economists projected a combined $6.3 billion shortfall in two main funds over two years. On Monday, they revised that hole downward to $3.4 billion, meaning the shortfall for the coming fiscal year is less than $1 billion. Federal pandemic relief aid, higher consumer spending and tax payments than expected, and a quicker recovery by the auto industry were all credited as reasons.



In reaction, Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said, Monday, that a safe, full reopening of Michigan’s economy is needed to stabilize the state budget and preserve essential public services over the long term. While the outlook is better than previously anticipated for both the current fiscal year and the upcoming one, Bollin feels this is a one-time phenomenon that is being artificially inflated by the federal government’s COVID-19 stimulus package. The state, local governments, residents, and employers have received approximately $43-billion in COVID-19 relief funds to date through stimulus checks, the payroll protection program, unemployment benefit boosts, and other programs.



Bollin said, in a release, that that the stimulus and other actions taken by the Trump Administration have helped the state budget to this point, but that they cannot rely on the federal government to “continuously bail out the states” and said we must take action in Michigan to lay the foundation for a sound budget moving forward. Bollin said that includes reopening the economy safely and completely, although she offered no specifics how to do that, and finished by saying that smart decisions needed to be made to prepare for what happens when federal assistance ends.