Bollin Bill Would Exempt School Grad Ceremonies From COVID Rules

May 5, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A bill sponsored by a local lawmaker would allow high schools to hold graduation ceremonies regardless of state orders.



The House Education Committee approved HB 4728 along party lines Tuesday after Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township testified before the panel. Bollin says the measure would ensure state health department rules don’t prevent Michigan school districts from hosting commencement ceremonies.



Under current state health department rules, Bollin said three high schools in her district would not be able to host graduation ceremonies without limiting students to one guest each – even if they hosted it at a venue with more than enough space to adhere to social distancing recommendations.



The plan is opposed by Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail, who said that exempting large gatherings of high school-age kids is (quote) “probably not the wisest thing to do.” Also taking a stand against the bill is the Michigan Education Association, which released a statement saying the “Piecemeal dismantling of public health orders meant to protect everyone’s health is irresponsible.”



A press release from Bollin states that in no way does the bill require a school district to hold a commencement ceremony or obligate a student and their family to attend, it just allows districts to choose to hold a graduation ceremony in a safe manner that suits their own district.



The bill now moves to the full House for further consideration. Even if it passes the House and Senate, the bill would still require Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature to become law.