State Rep. Ann Bollin Invites Residents To August Office Hours

August 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township is inviting residents to attend office hours Friday, August 15.



Local office hours serve as an opportunity for residents to share their thoughts, questions, or concerns. No appointments are necessary to attend.



Bollin will be available Friday at the following times and locations:



- 1 pm at the Wixom Public Library, 49015 Pontiac Trail.



- 3 pm at the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce, 218 E. Grand River.



Bollin represents the 49th District. It spans southeast Livingston County and southwest Oakland County including the Cities of Brighton, Walled Lake, Wixom, and a portion of Novi; as well as Brighton Township, Green Oak Township, and portions of Commerce and Lyon Townships.



Anyone unable to attend who would like to share thoughts or concerns with Bollin can contact her office at (517) 373-7515 or email AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.