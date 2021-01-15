Rep. Bollin Announces New Ethics Legislation

January 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



New legislation has been announced by a local legislator that she says will raise ethical standards in Lansing.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township on Thursday announced House Bill 4001, which requires state legislators to abstain from voting on bills that could personally benefit them or their families. The bill defines a personal or professional interest as one that would provide substantial benefit to the member of legislature, individuals or entities that member is financially or legally obligate to, or are personally related to.



Bollin also introduced House Joint Resolution A, which is aimed at promoting bipartisanship and sound public policy during lame duck sessions that follow elections. The resolution would be an amendment to the State Constitution and that would require a two-thirds vote for passage during lame duck. If the resolution receives that from both the House and Senate, it would then be placed on the ballot for a vote of the people.



Bollin said that the measures show the new 101st Legislature’s commitment to ethics reform in 2021, adding that they will make elected officials more accountable to the people they serve.



“We’re getting the new legislative session off to the right start by focusing on improving government ethics and transparency,” said Bollin. “These reforms will make elected officials more accountable to the people they serve.”