Rep. Bollin Continues Fight Against High Drug Prices

February 21, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A local legislator is supporting a bill that will help lower the cost of prescription drugs.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township cast her vote in favor of House Bill 4348, which completed its passage through the Michigan Legislature. The bill aims to help lower drug prices by reining in pharmacy benefit managers, which are, according to a release from Bollin’s office, “the unregulated middlemen who have been manipulating drug prices to make more money for themselves instead of passing along savings to consumers.” By making the middlemen more transparent and accountable, legislature believes that rebates from drug manufacturers are more likely to be passed along to patients and health plans.



Bollin said the average price of medication to treat diabetes, heart disease, depression and other common conditions have more than doubled in the past 6 years. She continued, stating that nearly one-third of residents admit to taking less medication that doctors recommend due to cost concerns. Bollin says that no one should be forced to choose between putting food on the table and paying for medication they need to survive.



The plan, which had bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, is before the governor for her potential signature.