Bollin Sets September Office Hours

September 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local state legislator has announced office hours for this month.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will hold district office hours on Monday, September 21st, at a pair of different locations around the county. She will first be at the Pinckney Diner, located at 150 South Howell Street in Pinckney from 9 to 10am. Following that, Bollin will make the trip to Brighton. From 11am until noon she will meet with constituents at the Brighton Coffee House and Theater, located at 306 West Main Street.



Bollin said, in a release, that she is always grateful for these opportunities to connect with engaged community members. She continued, expressing that listening to insight and ideas from the people she serves helps accurately and effectively represent the community in Lansing. No appointments are necessary for the events.



Residents unable to attend by contact her office by calling (517) 373-1784, or by emailing AnnBollin@house.mi.gov.