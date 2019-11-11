Resolution Honors Centennial Of American Legion Auxiliary

November 11, 2019

A resolution paying tribute to the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary has been authored by a local lawmaker.



Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township recently introduced a resolution commemorating the centennial of the American Legion Auxiliary in the state of Michigan. Bollin says she introduced the resolution to commemorate the members of the American Legion Auxiliary in honor of a historic milestone of their organization. She encourages all Michiganders to join her in honoring the more than 600,000 members of the American Legion Auxiliary who are among the country’s most prominent supporters of military heroes on the momentous occasion of their 100th Anniversary. Founded at the American Legion’s second convention on November 10th, 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary supports the organization’s mission and honors the sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces. For 100 years, the American Legion Auxiliary has stood alongside the American Legion as advocates for veterans’ rights, enhancing VA benefits and access to them and ending homelessness among the nation’s veteran population. Bollin says it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices members of the American Legion Auxiliary have made to enhance the lives of our veterans, military members and their families – both at home and abroad.



Bollin is pictured on the House floor with her guests Joan Beaudoin (left) and Karen LaBelle. Beaudoin and LaBelle both serve at the Pinckney American Legion Auxiliary Post. (JM)