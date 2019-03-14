Rep. Bollin Authors Resolution Celebrating 100 Years Of American Legion

March 14, 2019

A local lawmaker has put forward a commemorative resolution recognizing the 100th anniversary of the American Legion.



The Michigan House of Representatives approved the resolution today, after Republican State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township delivered a speech on the House floor. The American Legion was created in March of 1919, after a group of American World War I soldiers gathered in France to discuss how to bring their service to their country to greater heights. The American Legion is among the largest veterans service organizations and dedicated to helping veterans and the public. Bollin’s House Resolution 37 commemorates the 100th anniversary of the American Legion, honors America’s 19.8 million military veterans, and calls upon Michigan residents to recognize the occasion.



Bollin commended the American Legion for its 100 years of many wholesome programs, services and unwavering devotion to service members and veterans, noting it’s an admirable, historic milestone to celebrate. Michigan is home to 390 American Legion posts statewide. (JM)