Boisvert Appointed New Brighton Fire Chief

September 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Brighton Area Fire Authority, at its regularly scheduled board meeting, appointed Richard Boisvert as the next Fire Chief for the Brighton Area Fire Authority.



Boisvert, a 2000 Brighton High School graduate, is slated to take over the helm of the Fire Authority, beginning October 22, 2026, from outgoing Fire Chief Michael O’Brian.



Fire Chief Michael O’Brian announced his retirement from the Fire Authority in June. He has worked for the Authority since 2007 and served as Fire Chief for nearly 15 years, will take a new role with the International Code Council.



O’Brian will serve as Senior Vice President for Expert Services and work to solve complex building and fire code issues worldwide.



Brighton Area Fire Authority Board Chair Jim Muzzin stated, “Fire Marshal Boisvert has served the Brighton community since 2004. He started as a paid on-call firefighter and has been promoted through the ranks and has been serving as the Fire Marshal since 2017.”



Muzzin continued, “Our Fire Authority is centered on providing outstanding customer service to our community, and we know that Rick will serve this community well and provide outstanding leadership to the men and women who wear our uniform.”



Boisvert has served the Authority on multiple committees, including the safety and regulatory committee and honor guard. He is a past president of the Michigan Fire Inspectors Society and was previously awarded State Fire Inspector of the Year in 2017.



The 45-year-old was named Authority Firefighter of the Year in 2012 and has received numerous awards and citations, including the Medal of Valor twice for heroic actions on two separate occasions.



Boisvert is the proud father of Aidan and Olivia and is the proud husband of Andrea.



Boisvert stated, “It is truly my honor and privilege to lead this great organization. The community should be proud of the people who work here and provide for our community. I look forward to meeting with the community and continuing to work alongside this great team and our partners.”