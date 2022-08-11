Boil Water Notice Rescinded For Country Club Annex

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A precautionary boil water advisory has been rescinded for a subdivision in Brighton Township.



There was a water main break in the Country Club Annex subdivision on Sunday, which required a complete shutdown of the water system. Thus, a precautionary boil water notice was issued.



The Livingston Community Water Authority advises that the boil water notice was rescinded this morning following the repair of the water main and subsequent shut down of the water system, as well as the satisfactory completion of a bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.



Anyone with questions should contact the Livingston Community Water Authority at 810-231-1333 ext. 102.



