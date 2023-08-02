Boil Water Notice for Brighton Businesses & Country Club Annex

August 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A boil water advisory notice has been posted for those in the Country Club Annex Subdivision and those serviced by the Weber Street Watermain in Brighton Charter Township.



At or about 8:00 am on Wednesday morning 8/2/2023, a water leak was reported to the Authority on Weber Street and the repair contractor was dispatched.



Water was shut off at approximately 11:45 am. for repairs. At this time, it is expected the repair will be completed by 6:00 p.m. Wednesday 8/2/2023.



When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.



It is likely that you will need to boil water for the next 72 hours until the problem is fixed.



See the attached advisory at the provided link.