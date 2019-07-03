Boil Water Advisory Rescinded For LCWA Customers

Livingston Community Water Authority customers in Brighton, Green Oak and Hamburg townships are no longer under a boil water advisory.



Authority officials this morning lifted the advisory which went into effect following an incident at about 10pm Sunday when the water system suffered a loss of pressure due to a mechanical failure at the well site. Because there was a total loss of pressure they issued the boil water advisory for 72 hours or until testing confirmed everything is clear.



The advisory was intended for any water that will be used for human consumption. But as of 9am, testing did indicate the water was safe again to use and the advisory officially lifted.(JK)