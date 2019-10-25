Boil Water Advisory Lifted

October 25, 2019

A boil water advisory has been lifted for Livingston Community Water Authority customers in Green Oak Township.



The Boil Water Notice was issued Tuesday for the Saxony, Wilmor & Meadows Subdivisions, located north of Lee Road between Rickett Road east to Whitmore Lake Road. Mark St. Charles, the LCWA Chair and also Green Oak Township’s Supervisor, says the advisory was needed after a scheduled shut down for repairs caused a system loss of pressure.



However, a notice issued this morning says advisory has been rescinded following the satisfactory completion of a Bacteriological Survey showing that the water is safe to drink. (JK)