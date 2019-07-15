Boil Water Advisory Issued For Lyon Township Residents

July 15, 2019

A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Lyon Township.



According to a notice on the township’s website an “isolated pressure drop as a result of extreme irrigation system demands” of water customers has created a situation where the boil water notice became necessary. Whenever a water system loses pressure for any length of time, precautionary measures are recommended to help deter bacterial contamination. In accordance, all water customers in Lyon Township are advised to boil any water used for cooking or drinking for at least one minute before consumption. That includes making ice, washing dishes and brushing teeth.



The advisory does not affect residents with private wells. The notice will remain in effect until results from water sampling verify the water is safe to drink. But in the meantime, officials are asking residents to modify the use of their irrigation systems to non-peak hours. You’ll find the full notice below. (JK)