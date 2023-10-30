Boil Water Advisory in Effect for Green Oak Township Neighborhoods

October 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Boil Water Advisory is currently in effect for some Livingston Community Water Authority (LCWA) customers due to a damaged water main that was repaired Monday morning.



According to a press release from the LCWA, the advisory applies to customers within the Saxony, Wilmore, and Meadows neighborhoods north of Lee Road, south of the CSX Railroad crossing, east of Rickett Road, and west of US-23.



The damaged water main required water service to be shut down for about three hours. Crews repaired the issue and water service has since been restored.



No information was provided as to what caused the damages.



As a precaution, LCWA says customers will likely need to boil water for the next 72 hours or until testing shows it's no longer necessary.



Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until the advisory has been lifted.



The full Boil Water Advisory is attached with more information.