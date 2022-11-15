Precautionary Boil Water Advisory Issued

November 15, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Genoa Township that are served by MHOG utility department.



Affected customers are toward the end of the system in the Pebble Creek area. That includes the Shepherd of the Lakes school, Woodland Village Assisted Living, the Pebble Creek subdivision, and Waters Edge Apartments.



A 24-hour boil water notice has been issued.



Officials told WHMI a valve was accidentally closed at the end of the distribution system. Since there was a loss of pressure, bacterial contamination may have occurred so customers should boil all drinking water before using it. Since there was not any major incident or water main break, the risk of contamination was deemed low. The system is being flushed and once three samples come back clean, the advisory will be lifted.



A map and more information are available in the provided link.