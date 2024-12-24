Body of Missing Man Found in Truck in Pond Near Chelsea

December 24, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The body of a Jackson man who had been missing since Dec 19th was found inside his submerged truck Sunday in a pond just outside the Chelsea city limits. The retention pond is located in the Sylvan Crossing mobile home community near the I-94/M-52 interchange in Sylvan Township.



State Police of the Brighton post had launched a search in response to cell phone location data reported by the man’s family, which had reported him missing. A Chelsea City Police officer reported sighting an antenna protruding from the pond, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in.



Divers used a chainsaw to dislodge ice that had formed around the vehicle’s roof, and the body was recovered. The County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body was that of the missing 38-year-old Jackson man.



In a statement posted in social media, Brighton State Police said, “It appears the driver became disoriented and drove into the frozen pond. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.” Investigation in the case is continuing, and the name of the victim has not yet been released.