Body Found on Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Identified as Missing Kayaker

November 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police announced the identity of the body that was found along Munising’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore earlier this month.



MSP identified the kayaker, found on Nov. 8, as 65-year-old John Kueber, of Negaunee.



“On September 29, 2024, MSP Negaunee Post responded to a report that 65-year-old John Kueber was missing after he was believed to have gone kayaking on Lake Superior,” a Tweet from MSP Eighth District on Monday said. “Mr. Kueber was last heard from on September 22, 2024.”



A search for Kueber was conducted by personnel from multiple agencies, but they were unable to find him.



Troopers were called to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Nov. 8 after hikers reported a dead body that washed ashore. Authorities were initially unable to identify the body.



Kueber was identified using DNA analysis.



“This was not the outcome any of us were hoping for,” MSP Lt. Ben Eckola said. “We offer our condolences to the family, friends and all those who knew Mr. Kueber. We also thank all those who assisted in the search efforts.”



The family was notified, and they have requested privacy during this time.



Foul play is not suspected, but anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.



(photo credit: Amanda Forrester)