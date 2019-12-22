Bodybuilder Admits To Illegal Distribution Of Steroids

December 22, 2019

A plea has been entered by a local business owner charged with illegally distributing steroids.



46-year-old Amy Kozle of Genoa Township appeared in Livingston County Circuit Court Friday and pleaded guilty as charged to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; in this case, testosterone.



As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to recommend no jail time. Kozle can withdraw her plea if she’s sentenced otherwise on January 16th. Had Kozle gone to trial and been convicted, she would have faced up to seven years in prison or a $10,000 fine.



Kozle owns and operates Bulletproof Sports Incorporated, an online retailer of sports apparel and jewelry. She also competes as a bodybuilder. (DK/JK)