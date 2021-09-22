Bodies Found In Brighton & Inkster Thought To Be Murder/Suicide

September 22, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post are investigating what appears to be a possible murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies; one in Brighton and the other in Inkster.



The investigation began after troopers from the Brighton Post were called to an apparent suicide in the area near the post, which is located on Buno Road, north of Spencer Road. That investigation led them to an address on Henry Street in Inkster, where a search warrant was served by Brighton Post troopers and Second District detectives.



