Bodies Found In Brighton & Inkster Thought To Be Murder/Suicide
September 22, 2021
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post are investigating what appears to be a possible murder-suicide following the discovery of two bodies; one in Brighton and the other in Inkster.
The investigation began after troopers from the Brighton Post were called to an apparent suicide in the area near the post, which is located on Buno Road, north of Spencer Road. That investigation led them to an address on Henry Street in Inkster, where a search warrant was served by Brighton Post troopers and Second District detectives.
Inkster Investigation:— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) September 21, 2021
9/20 5:50 PM
Investigation: Troopers from the Brighton Post and Second District SIS detectives served a search warrant at 3107 Henry Street in Inkster on a criminal investigation in the Brighton Post area. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/afIEqiaHqw
They then found a woman’s body inside the home and determined that both bodies were part of a murder-suicide incident.
Autopsy results are still pending.