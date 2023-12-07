Local Lawmaker & Former Sheriff Accused Of Abuse In Divorce Filing

December 7, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker and longtime former sheriff is accused of abuse in a divorce filing.



Shelia Bezotte, the wife of Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Marion Township, has filed for divorce. The couple has been married for over 50 years.



The filing alleges that Shelia has “suffered mental, emotional and physical abuse” throughout their years of marriage.



The Detroit News reported that Bezotte filed a response denying the allegations of abuse but acknowledged that the marriage had broken down.



In Shelia’s court filing, her attorney stated "The plaintiff is unemployed; she has been a stay-at-home wife and mother for 52 years" and is fearful Bezotte will stop contributing financially to their home and bills he has paid for years.



Both Bob and Shelia Bezotte are well-known throughout the community. He retired in 2016 after 33 years in law enforcement. Bezotte started his career in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office in 1973. He was first elected sheriff in 2005 after holding positions as a patrol officer, detective, and undersheriff. After retiring, he went on to serve on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Bezotte held that seat until being elected to the State Legislature in 2020, and was re-elected in 2022.



Bezotte is being represented by Attorney Bill McCririe and Shelia is being represented by Attorney Jennifer Winstead.



Court records show the complaint was filed November 30th in Livingston County Circuit Court.



The case was originally assigned to Judge Suzanne Geddis. It has since been re-assigned to Judge Miriam Cavanaugh as Geddis is married to McCririe.



A pre-trial hearing has been set for February 23rd.



Messages seeking comment have been placed with the involved parties.



Winstead told WHMI she had no comment.