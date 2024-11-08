Bob Seger Tribute Concert To Benefit Local Veterans

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event this weekend will feature the sounds of Bob Seger while raising funds to support local veterans.



Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th.



Joe Murray told WHMI they’ve put together a community event and Bob Seger Tribute Concert titled “Katmandu” at the American Spirit Center off Grand River in Brighton. The warm-up band is “Shoeless Timmy”.



The show is this Saturday, and doors open at 6:30pm.



Murray said they work to raise awareness and help support local veterans, but they are also there for the community. He said the event will also help raise money toward a new memorial wall being built in the back of the building for their veterans.



Murray encouraged people to come out, enjoy a great show, support local veterans, and “God Bless”.



An event flyer is attached.