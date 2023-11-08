Ellis Re-Elected Howell City Mayor In Close Race

November 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters in the City of Howell re-elected Mayor Bob Ellis in a close race, along with incumbent Council members in Tuesday’s General Election.



In the Mayoral race, incumbent Bob Ellis was being challenged by former mayor Nick Proctor.



Ellis garnered 51% of the vote, and Proctor 48%. The difference was 46 votes.



Ellis has served as mayor for the last two years. Prior to that, he served on the Downtown Development Authority for four years and City Council for six. His platform centered on various accomplishments, and a pledge to continue progress and keep Howell on track.



In the City Council race, incumbents Nikolas Hertrich, Erin Britten, and Alex Clos were all re-elected to four-year terms.



Complete un-official results can be viewed via the provided link.