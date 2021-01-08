State Rep. Bezotte Opens Lansing Office, Announces Key Staff

January 8, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s newest lawmaker has opened his Lansing office and announced key staff.



Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte of Howell announced that his legislative office has officially opened and he’s ready to serve the residents of Livingston County. Bezotte said a top priority is to always have an office available for the people he serves -encouraging constituents to never hesitate to reach out with any questions or concerns about state government.



Some of the major issues Bezotte is said to be focused on include helping individuals and their loved ones battling mental health struggles, working on policies important to veterans, looking at education issues that will best help children excel in their studies, and taking steps to re-open Michigan as safely and efficiently as possible as people continue to battle economic hardships from COVD-19 shutdowns. Bezotte, a former Livingston County Sheriff and Commissioner and Vietnam War veteran, said he also has a background and passion for public safety and will fight for legislation to help protect Michigan families and law enforcement.



In addition, Bezotte announced he has finalized his staff as he further prepares legislative business. Cindy Denby will serve as Bezotte’s Legislative Director and Cara Keilen as his Legislative Aide. Denby previously served as the 47th District’s state representative and most recently worked as former State Representative Hank Vaupel’s Legislative Aide. Keilen most recently served as former State Representative Kathy Crawford’s Legislative Aide.



Residents can contact Rep. Bezotte by calling 517-373-8835 or by emailing RobertBezotte@house.mi.gov.