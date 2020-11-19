Bezotte Named To House Policy Action Plan Committee

November 19, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An incoming lawmaker has been tapped to help shape state House plans for the upcoming legislative term.



Republican State Representative-elect Bob Bezotte announced that Speaker-elect Jason Wentworth has named him as one of the freshman legislators to serve on the Policy Action Plan Committee for the 2021-2022 legislative term. Bezotte will join other incoming and returning lawmakers on the temporary committee to gather policy ideas and top priorities for the upcoming session.



Bezotte said he’s honored to have been chosen as one of the few first-term legislators to serve in such an important role – adding he’s looking forward to the opportunity to share the voices of residents of Livingston County. By joining the table with other lawmakers, Bezotte says he knows a lot can and will be accomplished. Bezotte is a Vietnam War veteran and former Livingston County commissioner and sheriff. He has 33 years of law enforcement experience with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The Policy Action Plan Committee will be chaired by Republican Representatives Graham Filler of DeWitt and Steve Johnson of Wayland. A press release states that members of the committee will soon begin meeting to discuss their top priorities for the new term and collect policy ideas to address Michigan’s biggest challenges.